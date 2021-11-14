Amarinder rubbishes claims of meeting Gandhis

'These are malicious and mischievous assumptions apparently made with an ulterior motive,' he said in a statement

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 14 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 22:42 ist
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday rubbished the claims made by one of the ministers in the state government that he will be meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and he will return to the party.

"These are malicious and mischievous assumptions apparently made with an ulterior motive," he said in a statement while reiterating that "there was no question of his looking back ever".

Also Read | Congress in terminal decline; those who decide on matters must shoulder responsibility: Amarinder Singh

The former Chief Minister said he was shaping up his party and giving the finishing touches to the organisational set-up. "We are waiting for the registration of our party, Punjab Lok Congress, by the Election Commission of India and the allotment of the party symbol," he added.

