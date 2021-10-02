Amarinder Singh may float own party, tie up with BJP: Report

Miffed with the Congress leadership, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is reportedly gearing up to launch his own political party, according to a report by the Hindustan Times quoting sources.

“I’d fight my battle in the field, in the court of the people,” Singh said, adding that he intends to meet the group of senior Congress leaders who had last year written to Sonia Gandhi, seeking an organisational overhaul of the party.

Singh, who said that he will be meeting Congress’s G-23 leaders on his next Delhi visit, may also consider an alliance or seat adjustment with the BJP in Punjab, as per the report.

Questioning Amarinder Singh's "proximity" with BJP leaders like Amit Shah and his "secular credentials", Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday warned the Centre against any attempt to topple "a majority government" in the state.

Singh, who resigned from the top post in the state last month and met Union Home Minister Shah in Delhi on September 29, dismissed Rawat's remark as "total nonsense", saying even his worst critics and enemies would not doubt his integrity.

According to analysts, Singh's tie-up with the BJP likely depends on whether the Centre makes a climbdown on the contentious farm laws. If the Modi government works to resolve the farmers' issue, then it will smoothen Singh's path to either join the BJP or support it, they said.

Multiple media reports suggest that Amarinder may call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, there is no official confirmation.

