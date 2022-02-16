Ambition for RS seat...: Tewari on Ashwani Kumar's exit

Ambition for RS seat...: Manish Tewari's barb after Ashwani Kumar quits Congress

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 16 2022, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 11:55 ist
Ashwani Kumar and Manish Tewari (R). Credit: PTI File Photos

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday called Ashwani Kumar's decision to quit the Congress party "very unfortunate".

"The ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things," he said at a briefing in Ludhiana.

More to follow...

