Ambition for RS seat...: Manish Tewari's barb after Ashwani Kumar quits Congress

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday called Ashwani Kumar's decision to quit the Congress party "very unfortunate".
"The ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things," he said at a briefing in Ludhiana.
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022
