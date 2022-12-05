Amid bickering in Congress, Jairam Ramesh heaps praise on Ashok Gehlot for quality of Rajasthan roads

At a time all eyes are on Rajasthan Congress amid internal bickering in the party, party’s General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday heaped praise on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in politically pregnant terms, saying he deserves applause for “good roads” in the state and that he is “very happy” to see “continuous roads.”

Ramesh’s remarks at a press conference in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar with Gehlot flanking him comes days after he said the party will take “strong decisions” or “go for a compromise,” whichever is beneficial for the organisation in Rajasthan amid criticising the chief minister’s attack on his bete noire Sachin Pilot, who is eyeing his chair.

“Today is Bharat Jodo Yatra’s first day (of walking) in Rajasthan and happy to say that after 15 days, there is no threat to my life because I am walking on such roads on which one can actually walk,” Ramesh said referring to the “bad roads” in Madhya Pradesh on which he was walking with his heart in his mouth.

He said the BJP was in power in Madhya Pradesh for the past five years but walking on roads there was “dangerous” but they walked as part of the yatra.

Ramesh’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the bitter factional fight between Gehlot and Pilot, whose supporters are upping the ante against the former. The internal bickering has given anxious moments for the party leadership as it intensified just before the ambitious Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra was entering the state.

While Pilot had earlier attacked the chief minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him, Gehlot returned the fire calling Pilot a “traitor” while alleging that he and his 10 supporting MLAs took Rs 10 crore each from the BJP. Gehlot’s remarks were publicly criticised by Ramesh who said the chief minister should not have used it.

At the same time, Rahul Gandhi had described both the leaders as “assets of the party.” Ramesh too had used similar words to describe both the leaders.

Though there was tension in the state unit, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal rushed to Jaipur on November 29 for a review of the preparations for the yatra in Rajasthan, ensuring that the fight is under control.