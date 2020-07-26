Amid Rajasthan crisis, Congress attacks BJP with 'Speak Up For Democracy' campaign on Twitter

The #SpeakupforDemocracy has taken Twitter by storm after the Congress Party posted a series of videos condemning BJP for destabilising the Rajasthan government and trying to disregard people’s mandate.

Almost every video accused the ruling party of attacking democracy and jeopardising the people-mandated governments, in light of the political crisis unfolding in Rajasthan, and made an appeal to the public to ‘speak up’ against this injustice.

संकट के समय नेतृत्व की पहचान होती है। कोरोना के राष्ट्रीय संकट में देश को जनहित में काम करने वाले नेतृत्व की जरूरत है। मगर केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने जनता द्वारा चुनी गई सरकारों को गिराने की कोशिश कर अपनी मंशा और अपना चरित्र साफ कर दिया है। जनता जवाब देगी। #SpeakUpForDemocracy — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 26, 2020

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “India’s democracy will run according to the voices of the people. The people will reject BJP’s conspiracy and consequently protect India’s constitutional democracy.”

Noted Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor in a Twitter video said, “What we are seeing in a series of state governments is undemocratic methods of offering inducements to MLAs to topple elected governments and indeed we are seeing a threat to the future of our democracy if the parliamentary system can be so easily subverted.”

Dr A. Chellakumar said in another Twitter video, “Habitual murder of democracy has been the ideology of BJP. Comparing Tamil Nadu with Rajasthan in 2017, when the leadership change was voiced and represented outside the floor of assembly, the Speaker had disqualified 18 MLAs and later the upper court also ratified the decision of the Speaker. Same scenario in Rajasthan today, but the court is trying to interfere and overrule the Speaker’s decision. What a great contrast of democracy this is.”