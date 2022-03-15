Amid rumblings of dissent, Congress autopsies poll defeats

Amid rumblings of dissent, Cong autopsies poll defeats

Following meetings of the CWC, Priyanka Gandhi held meetings with leaders of the UP and Punjab Congress

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 15 2022, 18:44 ist
Priyanka Gandhi speaks during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting of senior leaders to analyse the party's performance in Uttar Pradesh and decide on the future course of action even as rumblings continued over electoral debacle with senior leader Harish Rawat asking the party to expel him after his party colleagues accused him of selling tickets.

In Punjab, party in-charge Harish Chaudhary held a meeting with candidates even as the attack on Charanjit Singh Channi intensified with losing nominee Gurpreet Singh alleging that the former chief minister was the sole reason for the debacle while claiming that the scene would have been different if Navjot Singh Sidhu was declared the chief ministerial candidate.

The meetings on Uttar Pradesh and Punjab come two days after a marathon meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings, following the party's dismal performance in five states that went to the polls. In the meeting chaired by Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, senior UP leaders Ajay Kumar Lallu, PL Punia and Rajiv Shukla were in attendance while Channi and Sidhu were among those in attendance at a meeting in Chandigarh.

Also Read — Accused of selling Congress tickets, Harish Rawat seeks his own expulsion from party

Harish Rawat posted on social media, "accusations of selling tickets and posts are very serious and if those are being made on a person who has been a Chief Minister, General Secretary and also a member of the CWC, it is a serious matter."

"Those who make these allegations are also at important posts in the party. It is being spread by supporters of a person on a very important post.  I pray that the Congress expels me in light of this accusation," he said, adding that the festival of Holi is an apt occasion to "get rid of evil and evil like Harish Rawat should also be burned during Holika 'Dahan'."

In Chandigarh, Gurpreet Singh said Channi was the "only reason" for the party's defeat, as people "did not like him as the chief minister face at all". 

"Had (Navjot) Sidhu been announced as the chief minister, we would have won at least 50 seats," he said, a day after senior leader Sunil Jakhar targeted Channi while calling him a liability whose "greed pulled the party down".

 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

