Amid Uniform Civil Code concerns, BJP alters Muslim outreach before LS polls

The rekindled debate on Uniform Civil Code has added a new variable to the BJP’s minority outreach ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls as the party now works to re-calibrate its customised messaging amid sharp reactions from the Muslim community on the issue of personal laws.

“We are trying to address the concerns of the community by elaborating on the advantages or benefits of the UCC, especially for women,” says Syed Yasir Jilani, national media in charge of the BJP minority cell.

As in the triple-talaq debate, the minority wing plans to focus on and explain how a uniform personal law would “simplify the adoption processes, strengthen inheritance rights of Muslim women leading to an overall empowerment of women within the community,” said Jilani.

The tweak in campaign strategy comes in the midst of a special drive launched by the party to maximise its presence in 65 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 13 states where the minority population is 30% or more.

Nearly half of these seats are in three states — Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala. The demography of these constituencies is such that the BJP has in the past found it difficult to make inroads here.

The other aspect of the outreach is linked to the party’s efforts to convert seats where the BJP lost by a slender margin the last time around. For instance, in about half a dozen Muslim-dominated seats in UP alone, the margin of victory or defeat was less than 2% or 10 thousand votes.

In high minority population areas, BJP has sought to use interpersonal conversations to put across the party message, especially with the socially and economically backward sections, who are the direct beneficiaries of the government’s social sector schemes.

'No appeasement'

“We have been trying to convey to people that this government does not discriminate or appease. The benefits of the government’s welfare have been given to one and all,” says minority cell chief Jamal Siddiqui.

Emboldened by the party’s victory in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls — two Muslim-dominated constituencies in UP — BJP had pushed the envelope further by giving nominations to Pasmanda or backward Muslims in the legislative council elections earlier this year.

However, after the Karnataka Assembly polls, apart from the UCC, the party has taken a strong position on Muslim reservations, especially on demands for the rationalisation of OBC lists of a few states where the National Backward Classes Commission has questioned the inclusion of some Muslim communities.

OBC reservations, unlike SC & ST quotas, are extended to backward castes across religious lines, and as such many Muslim communities are also eligible for affirmative actions under this category.