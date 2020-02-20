Amit Shah a master strategist, says Congress' Shatrughan Sinha

In another huge embarrassment to the grand old party, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha has showered encomiums on Home Minister Amit Shah and called him a “master strategist.”

Shatru, who campaigned for Congress leaders during Delhi elections but failed to help any of his party colleagues romp home, has been, of late, quite soft on the leaders of his original party - the BJP.

“Master stroke by the master strategist, Hon’ble HM #AmitShah & his team to rope in a very dear friend, man with tremendous image, integrity, credibility, leadership qualities frm CM, Jharkhand # Babulal Marandi from Jharkhand. His ghar wapsi brings an end to vanvas of 14yrs”, tweeted Shatrughan, the former MP from Patna Sahib, who dumped the BJP to join Congress in March 2019.

This is a major climbdown by Shatru who, till last year, berated Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and called the BJP as a “one-man army and two-man party” in an oblique reference to Modi-Shah.

Little wonder, Shatru was roasted for shifting his allegiance. “Unka vanvas (of 14 years) khatm ho gaya. Aur aapka bakwas ab bhi chalu hai,” slammed one of his follower Hitesh Valecha, through his tweet.

Another person Sajeed tweeted: “You are Bin pendi ka lota, Rolling stone”. Yet another said: “You have abused Modi and BJP so much that there is no scope for your ghar wapsi”

Earlier this month, Shatru had praised Modi for evacuating Indians from China in wake of coronavirus. “With an attitude of gratitude, I salute you & your people for having done the needful in an emergency situation so soon, as I always say soon, sooner the better,” tweeted Shatrughan, in his thank you note to the Prime Minister.

He was roasted on social media then too. “Yaar ghazab ke actor hai. You never miss acting,” tweeted one of his followers. “I find you weird, when in BJP you couldn’t find one good thing in him….I think that’s also the reason you never rose up in Bollywood la Amitabh Ji or Vinod khanna ji,” tweeted Praveen Singh.