Amit Shah accuses West Bengal govt of not helping migrant labourers, TMC hits back

The confrontation between the Centre and West Bengal government intensified on Saturday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not doing enough to bring back migrant labourers. The Trinamool Congress rubbished the claim as a "big lie" and hit back against Shah.

It began with Shah shooting off a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that migrant workers, who were stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, were "anxious to return" to their home state while her government had not shown initiative despite other states approaching them to transport labourers.

The Home Minister directly writing to the Chief Minister marks an aggressive turn in the fight between the BJP and the TMC in Bengal, which is going to the Assembly polls in April-May next year in which BJP seeks to overthrow the Mamata regime. So far, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has been writing to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on COVID-19-related issues.

With the Centre starting special trains to transport migrant labourers from May 1, Shah said that "injustice" was being done to migrant labourers and that it pained him that the state government was not cooperating with others.

Seeking Mamata's cooperation, he said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had been receiving repeated requests from several states to arrange migrants' travel. Some of the states are even facing unrest by such migrants, he said.

The TMC returned fire with Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien saying that everything in Shah’s letter was a "big lie" and that he had just woken up from slumber.

O'Brien said that two trains had already reached the state from Kerala and Rajasthan, while an official list shows that at least eight Bengal-bound trains will start from Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

"You are writing to Bengal. Don't you remember what your Karnataka Chief Minister (B S Yediyurappa) did? He stopped trains for migrant labourers after a meeting with real estate developers. The Karnataka Chief Minister almost made these migrant workers bonded labourers. After pressure put on him, his earlier decision was withdrawn," he said.

He also referred to the move by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments to almost suspend labour laws for at least three years and asked why he was not writing letters to these states.

"Have you forgotten all these? When you cannot convince people, you either confuse or go to sleep. This time, you have done both," he said.

Asked whether Shah’s letter was the inauguration of the BJP campaign in Bengal, O’Brien said that the sending of the Inter Ministerial Central Team on COVID-19 actually started their campaign and that Shah had entered only now.

The Centre and Bengal have been locked in a bitter political battle as the Assembly polls are just a year away and it has now spread into the COVID-19 fightback.

Finding fault with Bengal’s response in controlling the pandemic, the MHA had sent two Inter-Ministerial Team Central Teams to seven districts in the state besides questioning its recording of cases and deaths related to COVID-19. It had also written to the state accusing it of blocking trucks on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The TMC-led Bengal government had shot back saying that the BJP government at the Centre was murdering the federal structure of the country by sending teams without intimating the state. It also felt that Bengal was being targeted because it was on the BJP’s “radar” for a long time.