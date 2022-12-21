Amit Shah and Gaurav Gogoi lock horns over Pegasus in Lok Sabha

The government and the Opposition on Wednesday sparred over Pegasus in the Lok Sabha, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi locking horns over the issue. After Gogoi asked the government if they used the snooping software to combat the drug mafia during a discussion on drug abuse, Shah said that Gogoi must first prove such a serious allegation before the software is mentioned on the floor of the House.

During the discussion on drug trade, the Congress member from Assam’s Kaliabar questioned the Home Minister over the use of the security apparatus alongside the Myanmar border. He said that the Northeast has now emerged as a corridor for illegal trade of drugs and arms.

“There is human trafficking and trafficking of arms, drugs, and animal parts in the corridor. You are responsible for the security along the border, so please tell us how are you using the intelligence apparatus and the surveillance mechanisms. You put us on surveillance, put the software on our phones and on the phones of reporters. How many drug mafia have you caught through the software?” Gogoi asked.

Also Read — Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill referred to joint Parliament panel

Taking exception to the charge, Shah said that this is a serious charge that his mobile phone has the software, and the member must prove the charge. “If he cannot prove it, the word must be removed,” Shah said. “If the member has proof of surveillance of any journalist, or a politician, then the proof must be presented on the floor of the House.”

Shah further said that serious allegations as such must be treated with caution. “The House must be taken with all seriousness; this is no place for political claims to suit one’s self. Members should keep that in mind,” Shah said.

Gogoi then asked Speaker Om Birla to ask the government to state that they have not utilised the software. Birla urged Gogoi to submit his phone if needed, after which Gogoi said that if his speech is slanderous that he will abide by the Speaker’s directive.

Gogoi then sought to raise the issue of illegal financial trafficking through the narco trade. “My final point is about drugs in sport. I want the government to tell us about the number of coaches and sports infrastructure in schools across the country,” Gogoi said.