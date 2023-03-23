Amit Shah calls Pradyot Deb Barma, promises interlocutor to address Tipra Motha's demand

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma that an interlocutor would be appointed by March 27 for talks to find a "constitutional solution" for tribals in Tripura.

Woke up to an early morning call from the hon home minister @AmitShah to enquire about my health . He also categorically assured me that by the by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous… — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) March 23, 2023

"I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of Tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me," Deb Barma's post further said.

After his meeting with Shah and all 13 MLAs of Tipra Motha on March 8, Deb Barma said the Home Minister assured them that an interlocutor will be appointed for talks to address their demand.

The Tipra Motha contested the Assembly elections with a demand for "Greater Tipraland", a separate state for the indigenous people, who constitute about 30 per cent of Tripura's population. As many as 13 candidates were elected as MLAs in its maiden Assembly elections. Tipra Motha emerged as the second largest party while BJP and its ally IPFT formed their government for the second straight term.

Partner in Tripura

After the results, BJP invited Tipra Motha to be part of the government but the party refused to join without fulfilling the demand for "constitutional solution". Tipra Motha demanded a constitutional amendment to offer more powers (legislative, administrative and financial) to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, in which Tipra Motha is now in power.

BJP has made it clear repeatedly that the party would not allow division of Tripura. The party's manifesto, however, assured to address the demands for the welfare of the tribals.

Deb Barma recently said his party would take on the BJP-led government, both inside the Assembly and outside, as a "responsible Opposition" till the demand for "constitutional solution" for the tribals is fulfilled.