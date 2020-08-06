Amit Shah condoles deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a "tragic" fire accident in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident at a hospital in Ahmedabad," Shah said.

"My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said in a Twitter message.

The blaze broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of a four-storey private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, leaving eight Covid-19 patients dead.

The deceased comprise five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the Covid-19 designated Shrey Hospital, a fire official said.