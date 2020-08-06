Amit Shah condoles deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire

Amit Shah condoles deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 11:31 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a "tragic" fire accident in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident at a hospital in Ahmedabad," Shah said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said in a Twitter message.

The blaze broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of a four-storey private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, leaving eight Covid-19 patients dead.

The deceased comprise five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the Covid-19 designated Shrey Hospital, a fire official said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
BJP
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Hospital
Fire

What's Brewing

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

 