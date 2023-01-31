Amit Shah hails Economic Survey, says PM Modi smoothly navigated economy through 'rocky waters' of Covid pandemic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the Economic Survey 2023 and said "seasoned captain" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has smoothly navigated the economy through the "rocky waters" of the Covid pandemic.

India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey 2022-223 said.

#EconomicSurvey2023 reaffirms that a seasoned captain PM @narendramodi has smoothly navigated the economy through the rocky waters of the pandemic. When the world is suffering a slowdown, growth and optimism in all sectors show that India is set to emerge as a global superpower. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 31, 2023

