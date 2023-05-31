Manipur News Live: Amit Shah to visit Moreh, Kangpokpi today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, will visit Moreh and Kangpokpi areas on Wednesday. He will interact with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh, followed by meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi. Track all the updates only with DH!
- Wednesday 31 May 2023
- updated: 8:18 am IST
Amit Shah to visit Moreh, Kangpokpi today
Amit Shah will today interact with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh, followed by meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi.
He reached Imphal on Monday evening on a three-day-long tour as sporadic violence and burning of houses continued to be a worry for the government and security forces.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates exhibition highlighting Modi govt's achievements
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition here highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine.
Named "9 Varsh Utkarsh Ke" (Nine Years of Excellence), the exhibition highlights the Centre's flagship programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and several road, rail, air connectivity and ropeway projects started in Uttarakhand.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the US on Tuesday, where he is slated to deliver a lecture at the Stanford University and conduct meetings with American lawmakers, think tanks and others