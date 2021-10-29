Amit Shah likens previous UP regimes to Mughals, launches BJP membership campaign 

In a clear indication that 'hindutva' would be his party's major plank in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which were barely five months away, union home minister and former BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday said that the rules of the previous regimes in the state were similar to the rule of the Mughals as the people of the state did not 'know' that UP was the land of Rama, Krishna, Shiva and Buddha.

''Mughal kal se lekar 2017 (BJP came to power in 2017 assembly polls in UP) tak yeha ke logon ko ye ehsaas nahin tha ki ye dharti Ram, Krishna, Baba Vishwanath, aur Buddha ki hai'' (From the Mughal period till 2017, the people of the state did not even know that UP was the land of Rama, Krishna, Shiva and Buddha), Shah said while addressing party workers here after launching his party's membership campaign in the state.

''It is the BJP government which made the people realise about it,'' he added.

The union minister listed the achievements of the state government and said that it was 'essential' to bring back the BJP government in the state after the polls to make Narendra Modi the prime minister of the country once again in 2024.

Shah also asked the BJP workers to hang placards outside their homes stating 'Mera Parivaar, BJP Parivaar' (my family is BJP family) on the occasion of Diwali festival.

He asked the party workers and leaders to reach out to the dalits, backwards, poor and women and make them members of the party.

Shah patted the Yogi Adityanath government on the back for what he said was improvement in the law and order situation in the state and ensuring a feeling of safety among the women. ''Now the women in the state feel safe....they can now venture out at night wearing ornaments,'' he added.

He also said that the mafia elements were now on the run or languishing in the jails. ''The state government has instilled confidence among the people of the state and has taken several steps for their welfare,'' he said.

