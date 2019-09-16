Amit Shah reviews Kashmir situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is in a lockdown following the scrapping of its special status, amid reports about attempts of infiltration and that around 230 terrorists are waiting in terror launchpads in Pakistan.

The meeting chaired by Shah was attended, among others, by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The home minister was given a presentation on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The review of the situation, which was described by officials as a "regular and routine" meeting, came as there were reports that around 230 terrorists are waiting at terror launchpads to infiltrate into India.

Recently, senior Army officials also said that there have been infiltration attempts from across the border.

In Kashmir, normal life remained crippled for the 43rd consecutive day after the special status was revoked on August 5.

In a Fact Situation as on 15 September, 2019: Jammu and Kashmir circulated on Monday in Supreme Court, the Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information and Public Relations said that when the decision on Article 370 was taken, it was clear that "persons who were in power over long number of years in the state as well as the separatists, whose very commanding position would be jeopardised, and they would not hesitate to attempt to ensure that the law and order situation deteriorates".

It said that this prompted the government to take some preventive measures, including prohibitory orders and clampdown on communication among others.

"It is to the credit of the government that these measures have succeeded in full, as not a single bullet has been fired till date and there has not been any loss of life on account of any police firing... Further, over the last few weeks the restrictions have been gradually eased out in a phased manner in order to ensure a smooth return of normalcy for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir," it claimed.