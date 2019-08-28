Amit Shah shifts to new residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has moved into the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 6 A Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital.

Shah, who is also BJP National President, earlier staying at 11, Akbar Road residence.

Soon after he became the Home Minister, the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs and Housing allotted him the Vajpayee's bungalow.

The house-warming ceremony had conducted on August 15 and the Minister shifted to the new the house on Tuesday.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16 last year and his family members vacated the house.

The renovation was underway after it was allotted to Shah.

After the Modi government came to power in 2014, it was decided that no government bungalow previously occupied by a leader in Delhi would be converted into any memorial after their death.

Joshi gets Shah bungalow :

Shah's previous residence — 11, Akbar Road — has been allotted to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi, who is currently staying on Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, is likely to move to new residence soon.