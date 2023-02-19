Amit Shah sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Maharashtra

Sounding the bugle for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying that the UPA regime left the country in a mess, riddled with corruption and multiple security issues.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we got 42 out of the 48 seats (in Maharashtra), but that is not enough, in 2024, we want all the 48 out of 48 seats,” Shah said addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in the historic Kolhapur town, wrapping up his visit to the state on Sunday.

“The BJP and Shiv Sena (led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) will be contesting the (Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha) elections in 2024 together,” he said.

The three-day February 17-19 visit of Shah to Maharashtra assumes significance coupled with the two January visits of BJP President J P Nadda to Chandrapur and Aurangabad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s back-to-back trips to Mumbai on January 19 and February 10.

Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led UPA government headed by Dr Manmohan Singh from 2004-14.

“When Atal Bihari Vajpayee left, India’s economy stood at No. 11. When economist-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh left in 2014 after running the government for 10 years, India was still at the No 11 position. In fact, I heard one Congress leader saying that he should be credited as India’s position did not slip but after Modi ji took over things changed and today India is at No. 5 position,” Shah said.

“During the UPA, all ministers felt that they were the Prime Minister. There was massive corruption and the total corruption was to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore,” he alleged.

Shah also pointed out that during the Congress regime, India was suffering badly because of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, insurgency in the North-East and Left-wing extremism. “Today the security scenario has changed completely, we have conducted surgical strikes and air strikes,” he said.