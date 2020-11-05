Amit Shah sounds poll bugle, says death knell for Mamata's govt has rung

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the death knell for the Mamata Banerjee government has rung after the way it resorted to coercive measures, especially against BJP workers in West Bengal. He also said that the BJP would form the government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

“The way the Mamata Banerjee government is resorting to coercive measures, especially against BJP workers, I am sure that the death knell of her government has rung. There will be a BJP government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority,” Shah said.

Speaking to journalists at Bankura district, ahead of an organisational meeting in Bankura Shah, he also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was making a big mistake if she thinks that she could stop BJP in Bengal by blocking Central schemes in the state.

“I want to tell Mamata Didi that if you think that you can stop BJP by blocking these schemes, you are making a big mistake. If you let the annual grant of Rs 6,000 for the poor sent by the Narendra Modi government, the health benefits provided by the Centre and toilets reach the people, then they may consider supporting you a bit,” Shah said.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of not allowing the benefits of Central schemes reach the people of Bengal, Shah said that there was “massive public outrage” against the state government, and hope and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It shows that “parivartan” (change) in Bengal can only be ushered in under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” said Shah.

“The facilities and aids provided by the Modi government for the poverty-stricken people of Bengal are not reaching them. For instance, neither the fund provided for tribals for building houses have reached them nor are farmers getting the Central aid of Rs 6000 annually. Poor families are also not getting the health insurance (under the Ayushman Bharat scheme) of Rs 5 lakh,” he added.