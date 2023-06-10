Shah to address BJP public meet in Telangana on Jun 15

Amit Shah to address BJP public meeting in Telangana on June 15

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested the people of Khammam district to support the party and to voluntarily attend the meeting

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 10 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 22:25 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a BJP public meeting at Khammam in Telangana on June 15.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested the people of Khammam district to support the party and to voluntarily attend the meeting.

Kumar, who appointed assembly constituency-wise in-charges for the meeting, on Saturday discussed with them about reaching out to people in Khammam district.

He directed the constituency in-charges to hold booth-level meetings to mobilise people for the meeting, party sources said.

Aiming to emerge as an alternative to ruling BRS in Telangana in the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, the BJP is keen on making Shah's public meeting a grand success.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
Telangana
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

How could AI destroy humanity?

How could AI destroy humanity?

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

 