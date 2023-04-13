Amit Shah to address rally in Bengal on Friday, Trinamool seeks answers on issues of concern

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to reach West Bengal on Friday. While it adds to state BJP’s enthusiasm, the visit has also drawn Trinamool’s attention, and the party wants the home minister to answer questions around issues it considers important.

Shah will arrive at Durgapur Airport, from where he will reach Suri in Birbhum district to address a public meeting at a school ground. He will also inaugurate a party office in the district, and hold an organisational meeting. Thereafter, he will reach Kolkata in the evening, and after another organisational meeting is expected to stay for the night.

Shah’s visit is significant for the BJP in Bengal, as rural polls are about to take place in the near future.

The party also intends to intensify its outreach for strengthening its tally in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. Of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the BJP had got 18 seats in the 2019 elections. “Aami Aashchi Banglate (I am coming to Bengal)”, a short video clip featuring Shah has also been posted on Twitter by the BJP in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress, holding a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday, have put forth several points as questions for the home minister to respond to.

The party said that while the BJP has repeatedly claimed that it does not endorse corruption, it fails to come clear on some leaders (in the region) who stand accused in certain cases.

“When you come here as a leader of the BJP which is governing at the Centre, you have to answer why our workers haven’t been paid despite working under the 100 days work scheme?” Trinamool has questioned Shah.

Trinamool wants the home minister to take action against a Howrah riot-accused, and also against the BJP leaders, allegedly seen with him in photographs. The party has stated other concerns too.