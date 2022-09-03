Amit Shah to visit Mumbai with focus on BMC polls

Union Home Minister and BJP’s top strategist Amit Shah would be on a day-long Ganesh darshan tour of Mumbai during which he would also hold meeting with party leaders and draw a blueprint in the run-up to the polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After the split in the Shiv Sena - which had been controlling the BMC for over quarter of a century - the BJP is working on a fool-proof plan to take the prestigious civic body away from Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

This would be Shah’s first visit to Mumbai after the new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads a Shiv Sena faction, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, took charge.

Shah is expected to fly to Mumbai on Sunday night and have his engagements on Monday before heading for New Delhi.

During the visit, Shah will offer prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbaug, and visit the residence of Shinde, Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, and also meet party leaders.

Confirming the visit and schedule, Fadnavis said: “Amit Bhai comes to Mumbai every year during Ganeshotsav. He has a special affinity for the city as he was born in Mumbai. He would be visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, he would go to Shelar’s house, he would visit Shinde’s residence and would also come to my home for Ganesh-darshan…he would be visiting more homes.”

According to Fadnavis, Shah would also have an official engagement which involves inauguration of the Naik Charitable Trust School at the L&T Campus in Powai.

“Since he is coming to Mumbai and the party leaders and workers feel that there should be a meeting, he would meet us….like members of the BJP core committee and Mumbai unit's office bearers…there is nothing more to it, he is largely coming for Ganesh darshan,” he said.

Shah's visit comes at a time when Thackeray is giving final touches to his state-wide tour and outreach programme after the split in the party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha, with majority of them switching to the Shinde camp.

The rebel group has claimed that it was the original Shiv Sena and had also moved the Election Commission seeking the party symbol - bow and arrow. On the other hand, Thackeray group has moved for disqualification of Shinde and other legislators.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress are working towards contesting the Mumbai civic polls together, however, so far, they have not been able to reach a consensus.

In this background, Shah would also address the issue of alliance of BJP, the Shinde-faction of Shiv Sena. It is also to be seen whether the BJP has some kind of an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.