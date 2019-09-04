Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery, discharged

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday was operated for Lipoma at a private hospital here.

A press bulletin issued by the hospital stated that Shah was admitted at 9 am and was "successfully operated for Lipoma at the back side of neck under local anesthesia. After the minor surgery he has been discharged."

Sources said that doctors have advised him to take rest for a week. Shah had arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

Party officials said that Shah is on a two-day private visit.