Amit Shah was involved in Sachin Pilot's revolt, I have proof: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot ripped into his rival Sachin Pilot alleging BJP's involvement in the revolt within the party's ranks in Rajasthan.

"We cannot accept a gaddar (traitor) as Chief Minister. Make any of the 102 loyal MLAs Rajasthan Chief Minister. How will we accept a man who has done gaddari (betrayal)?" the Chief Minister of the state said in an interview with NDTV. "High Command can't make Sachin Pilot chief minister, a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs, a man who has been called a traitor," he added.

Gehlot made some explosive accusations, saying "Amit Shah was involved in Sachin Pilot's (2020) rebellion... Rs 5-10 crore was picked up from BJP office in Delhi and given to MLAs [who revolted]. I have proof."

BJP spokesperson, Laxmikant Bhardwaj, who was also contacted by the publication, categorically denied the accusations.

Gehlot further said, "Nowhere in India one could see party's [state unit] president goes to opposition to topple his own government". The Rajasthan CM continued, "It's wrong of Sachin Pilot to claim there was a promise of rotating chief minister. Please ask Rahul Gandhi on rotating Chief Minister's formula." "We are going to win the Rajasthan elections. I am Chief Minister for now. High Command has given me no indication of change," he added.