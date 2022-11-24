Shah involved in Pilot's revolt, I have proof: Gehlot

Amit Shah was involved in Sachin Pilot's revolt, I have proof: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot also said nowhere else in India one can see the party's state unit president going to the opposition to topple his own government

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 17:01 ist
Congress's Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

Ashok Gehlot ripped into his rival Sachin Pilot alleging BJP's involvement in the revolt within the party's ranks in Rajasthan. 

"We cannot accept a gaddar (traitor) as Chief Minister. Make any of the 102 loyal MLAs Rajasthan Chief Minister. How will we accept a man who has done gaddari (betrayal)?" the Chief Minister of the state said in an interview with NDTV. "High Command can't make Sachin Pilot chief minister, a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs, a man who has been called a traitor," he added.

Gehlot made some explosive accusations, saying "Amit Shah was involved in Sachin Pilot's (2020) rebellion... Rs 5-10 crore was picked up from BJP office in Delhi and given to MLAs [who revolted]. I have proof."

Also read: Rise above caste, religion, Gehlot urges masses

BJP spokesperson, Laxmikant Bhardwaj, who was also contacted by the publicationcategorically denied the accusations.

Gehlot further said, "Nowhere in India one could see party's [state unit] president goes to opposition to topple his own government". The Rajasthan CM continued, "It's wrong of Sachin Pilot to claim there was a promise of rotating chief minister. Please ask Rahul Gandhi on rotating Chief Minister's formula." "We are going to win the Rajasthan elections. I am Chief Minister for now. High Command has given me no indication of change," he added.

