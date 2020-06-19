Amit Shah wishes Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speedy recovery from COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished speedy recovery of COVID-19-infected Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been shifted to an ICU after his condition deteriorated.

"Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi, who is battling with COVID-19 infection," Shah tweeted.

Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being shifted to an ICU as his condition has deteriorated, officials said on Friday.

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

On Sunday, Jain had attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, convened by the home minister and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan besides others.