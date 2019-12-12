Amit Shah's 'Jinnah ji' has Rajya Sabha in splits

Home Minister Amit Shah's reference to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, as 'Jinnah ji' drew guffaws in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

BJP had always targeted Congress leaders such as Digvijay Singh and Rahul Gandhi for referring to al Qaeda founder Osama bin-Laden and Jamaat ud-Dawa chief Hafeez Saeed with the honorific 'ji'.

As Rajya Sabha members laughed at Shah's 'Jinnah ji' reference, the Home Minister quickly clarified that he was only maintaining a certain decorum as he was speaking in Parliament.

