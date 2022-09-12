Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000: Gehlot on T-shirt row

'Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000', says Ashok Gehlot on BJP's T-shirt barb at Rahul Gandhi

Gehlot said the public response to the yatra was extraordinary and the BJP leaders were perturbed

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 12 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 15:19 ist
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (L) listens to the chief minister of Rajasthan state Ashok Gehlot during a rally. Credit: AFP Photo

Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The chief minister said the opposition is worried because the 'Bharat Jodo yatra' is getting an "extraordinary response" from people.

"What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They are talking about Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt while they themselves wear sunglasses of Rs 2.5 lakh and muffler of Rs 80,000. The price of the muffler which the home minister wears is Rs 80,000," Gehlot told reporters in Churu.

Read | Shah takes swipe at Rahul's 'foreign T-shirt' in yatra

"They (BJP) are doing politics on T-shirts," he added.

Gehlot said the public response to the yatra was extraordinary and the BJP leaders were perturbed.

"Prime minister, home minister and other leaders are leaving their work and attacking Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that he was wearing a T-shirt costing over Rs 41,000 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last week.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 