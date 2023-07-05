Andhra CM in Delhi today, to meet Modi, Shah

Andhra CM Jagan in Delhi on July 5, to meet PM Modi, HM Shah

Reddy is also expected to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jul 05 2023, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 09:09 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Credit: IANS Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during his Delhi visit to flag pending issues concerning the state, sources said.

Also Read | YSRC, opposition lock horns over Andhra Pradesh law and order situation, Kapu leader's letter to Pawan Kalyan

Reddy is also expected to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit, they said.

"The Chief Minister will be meeting the PM and HM to press for the unresolved and pending issues related to the state," the sources said.

Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu had also met Amit Shah and Nadda last month. However, there was no official word on the outcome of the meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Andhra Pradesh
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Nirmala Sitharaman

Related videos

What's Brewing

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

 