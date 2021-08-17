Twitter bird fry: Cong workers protest Rahul Gandhi ban

Andhra Pradesh Congress workers fry 'Twitter bird' to protest ban on Rahul Gandhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 17:06 ist
Credit: Facebook Photo/@gvsrirajj

Protesting the ban on Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, Andhra Pradesh Congress workers "fried a Twitter bird" and sent it to Twitter India's headquarters.

A video that surfaced on social media showed former MP Harsha Kumar’s son frying the metaphorical "Twitter bird" for not promoting Congress' tweets.

"The Twitter dish is getting ready," he can be heard saying as party workers raise "Down Down BJP!" slogans.

More to follow...

