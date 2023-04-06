Anil Antony joined BJP on the day of betrayal, says Kerala Congress president

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that it might be a coincidence that Anil K Antony joined the BJP on the day Judas betrayed Jesus. Anil Anony has betrayed his father A K Antony, he said.

Anil Antony's decision to join the Congress had invited strong criticisms from the Congress leaders in Kerala.

Sudhakaran said that Anil's decision to join BJP would have little impact on the Congress as Anil had not at all worked for the party. "Anil did not take part in any party activities. Since he was Antony's son we considered him as Congress. Those who worked hard for the Congress are still with the party. Many from Congress who joined the BJP are now in the graveyard," Sudhakaran said.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan reacted that Anil had fallen to BJP's trap. Anil neither worked for the Congress nor properly discharged the responsibilities given to him by the party, he said.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen, who is a Congress worker, reacted to Anil's decision by sharing a picture with his father who is under treatment for some time. He later told the media that A K Antony's politics need not be mixed with that of Anil's. In democracy every individual has their political choice, Chandy Oommen said.