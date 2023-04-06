Antony joined BJP on day of betrayal: Kerala Cong prez

Anil Antony joined BJP on the day of betrayal, says Kerala Congress president

Anil Antony's decision to join the Congress had invited strong criticisms from the Congress leaders in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 06 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 21:24 ist
Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran and former defence minister AK Antony, with Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that it might be a coincidence that Anil K Antony joined the BJP on the day Judas betrayed Jesus. Anil Anony has betrayed his father A K Antony, he said.

Anil Antony's decision to join the Congress had invited strong criticisms from the Congress leaders in Kerala.

Sudhakaran said that Anil's decision to join BJP would have little impact on the Congress as Anil had not at all worked for the party. "Anil did not take part in any party activities. Since he was Antony's son we considered him as Congress.  Those who worked hard for the Congress are still with the party. Many from Congress who joined the BJP are now in the graveyard," Sudhakaran said.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan reacted that Anil had fallen to BJP's trap. Anil neither worked for the Congress nor properly discharged the responsibilities given to him by the party, he said.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen, who is a Congress worker, reacted to Anil's decision by sharing a picture with his father who is under treatment for some time. He later told the media that A K Antony's politics need not be  mixed with that of Anil's. In democracy every individual has their political choice, Chandy Oommen said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K Sudhakaran
Kerala
India News
Indian Politics
Congress 
BJP
A K Antony

Related videos

What's Brewing

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 