Announcement on Congress Working Committee expected soon

Mallikarjun Kharge, who completes eight months as Congress president on Monday, had got a blanket approval during the Raipur Plenary exactly three months ago to nominate the party's Working Committee but the wait for the 35-member panel still continues.

Congress sources said the announcement of the panel is expected “very soon” and “last minute consultations” are on while leaders who expect themselves to have a seat at the party’s high table are into hectic lobbying.

At present, Kharge is working with a ‘Steering Committee’, constituting the members of the Congress Working Committee appointed by his predecessor Sonia Gandhi. He has also not made major changes in the list of office bearers.

Read | Opposition will unite to fight Lok Sabha polls: Kharge

Leaders attribute the delay to a variety of reasons from Karnataka elections and subsequent government formation exercises to the absence of Rahul Gandhi in the capital. In addition, choosing new members is a complicated exercise owing to the inclusion of OBCs, SCs, STs, youth and women, they said.

An amendment to the party Constitution to increase the strength of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) from 25 to 35 was adopted at the Raipur Plenary along with reserving 50 per cent seats to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, minorities, women and leaders below the age of 50 years.

Usually, a Plenary session is held within a couple of months after the party president’s election to ratify the poll result as well as elect the new CWC.

Though Kharge took over as a party chief on October 26 last year, a week after election, the Plenary Session had to wait till February this year owing to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Parliament Sessions.

The Plenary in Raipur between February 24 and 26 decided not to hold an election and authorised Kharge to nominate the entire CWC but the party immediately went into poll-mode as elections were declared in Karnataka. The party was preoccupied with Karnataka elections and the subsequent government formation and once it was over, Rahul went on a US tour.

Along with the CWC constitution, Kharge would also be looking at revamping organisational structure. Priyanka Gandhi, who submitted her resignation as Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, is expected to get a bigger assignment.

Speculation is rife about Congress appointing two vice presidents, including Priyanka Gandhi. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal could also become one of the Vice Presidents and in such a scenario, Kharge would have to look for his replacement. Sources, however, said Venugopal could also continue in his current position.

There were also earlier reports of Congress considering to appoint Zonal Presidents, entrusting a leader with the affairs of a cluster of states. In such a scenario, Priyanka may even be considered for north zone president.

Kharge has already started the process of revamping state units by appointing new presidents for states like Gujarat and Tripura. He is also working on changing the in-charges of around a dozen states and either dropping or giving new assignments to some of the existing ones.