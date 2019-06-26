Another 1.02 lakh names dropped from NRC in Assam

Over 1.02 lakh applicants, whose names appeared in the "final draft" of NRC released on July 30 last year, has been dropped from the NRC following re-verification of their documents.

The office of the NRC co-ordinator here released the additional draft exclusion list on Wednesday containing 1,02,464 applicants.

An official statement said the names of the applicants have been dropped as they were found ineligible due to the following reasons:

1. Persons who were found to be DF (Declared Foreigner) or DV (Doubtful Voter) or PFT (persons with cases Pending at Foreigners Tribunals) or their descendants, as applicable, discovered after publication of draft NRC.

2. Persons who were found to be ineligible while appearing as a witness in hearings held for disposal of claims and objections.

3. Persons who were found to be ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the Local Registrars of Citizens Registration under provisions of Clause 4(3), after the publication of Complete Draft NRC on July 30, 2018.

Those who were dropped on Wednesday, however, can submit claims and admissible documents seeking re-inclusion in the final NRC slated for release on July 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The NRC is being updated only in Assam with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off to detect "illegal migrants" living in the state. A total of 3.29 crore applicants submitted applications and the admissible documents to include their names in the updated NRC of 1951. But over 40.07 lakh applicants found their names missing from the draft list, which was released on July 30, 2018.

Does this list contain names of those who submitted claims?

No. The additional draft exclusion list does not contain the names of the claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of 36.20 lakh claims and over two lakh objections submitted between February to June, 2019.

"The results of those hearings will be published only in the final NRC to be published on July 31, 2019. Starting at 10 AM on June26, 2019, the hard copies of the additional draft exclusion list will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours. Particulars of the additional draft exclusion list can also be viewed online in the NRC website www.nrcassam.nic.in ," the statement said.

What next for the excluded?

Those persons excluded on Wednesday will also be informed individually through Letters of Information (LOI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason of exclusion. Such persons will have the opportunity to file their claims, which will be disposed through a hearing by a disposing officer. The submission of claim and it’s disposal by the disposing officer through a hearing will happen together. LOI will mention the details of the venue of claim submission cum hearing. The hearings will start from July 5, 2019 onwards. The date of hearings will also be available online in the NRC website www.nrcassam.nic.in from June 29, 2019 onwards. All such Claims will be disposed thereafter and results of such persons will be declared in the final NRC on July 31, 2019.