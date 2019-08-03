Another SP MP quits, all set to join BJP

BJP's efforts to improve its numbers in Rajya Sabha is in full swing with Samajwadi Party Deputy Leader Surendra Nagar quitting the Upper House on Friday and is all set to join the saffron party.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu accepted Nagar's resignation after Nagar informed him that his resignation was voluntary and he was not rethinking on withdrawing it. This is the third resignation from Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session.

Nagar, a businessman-politician and influential Gujjar leader from western Uttar Pradesh, has been absent during the voting on RTI Amendment Bill, Triple Talaq Bill and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill in the past couple of weeks and there has been speculation that he was headed to the BJP.

With this, the Samajwadi Party numbers have come down to 11. Earlier, SP MP Neeraj Shekhar had quit the Upper House last month and joined BJP. Earlier this week, Congress MP Sanjay Singh too had quit and joined the saffron party.

Nagar, whose term would have ended only in July 2022, is expected to be BJP candidate when bypolls for the Rajya Sabha seat will be announced.

There is speculation that at least one more Samajwadi Party MP could quit and join the BJP. Sources said the BJP is phasing out the resignations as they do not want to club the Rajya Sabha bypolls so that the Opposition manages to retain the seat.

Earlier, four out of six TDP MPs had crossed over to BJP while the lone MP of INLD too had done the same.

With this, BJP has 78 seats. This could increase to 79 later this month as one each Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan would go to bypolls on August 24.

With Congress having an upper hand in Rajasthan, it could regain the seat which fell vacant after BJP MP Madanlal Saini passed away. From Uttar Pradesh, Neeraj Shekhar is likely to be nominated by the BJP as its candidate.