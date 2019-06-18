Another TMC MLA joins BJP

Yet another Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA defected to the BJP on Tuesday at New Delhi. TMC MLA t from Bongaon North constituency joined the BJP along with 12 councilors of his former party. The development comes a day after another TMC MLA Sunil Singh of Noapara Assembly constituency joined the BJP.

During the event, BJP national general secretary and observer in West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC was falling apart due to arrogance and authoritarian attitude of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“BJP is the preferred party of those who want to usher in development and peace in Bengal. People are leaving TMC unable to put up with Mamata ji’s arrogance,” said Vijayvargiya. He added that several other TMC MLAs are expected to join the BJP.

The development comes on a day when the TMC supremo had warned potential defectors.

“Those who want to leave should do so at the earliest, There is no place for thieves in our parties,” said Mamata.

She added that people leaving TMC had indulged in corruption and joined BJP as they were afraid that they would face consequences if they stay in her party.

“We are not bothered about a few corrupt people leaving us,” said Mamata. She added that BJP is collecting garbage thrown out by TMC.