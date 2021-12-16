Gift from Modi govt: Chidambaram on teacher vacancies

Another year-end gift from Modi govt: Chidambaram's dig over vacant posts for teachers

Dharmendra Pradhan said that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 11:43 ist
P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI file photo

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre over more than 10,000 vacant teaching posts across central universities, IITs and IIMs on Thursday, calling it "another year-end gift from the Modi government".

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs.

Attacking the government, Chidambaram said, "Another year-end gift from the Modi government: There are over 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs. Of these 4126 are reserved for SC, ST and OBC."

"We thought teaching through teachers is their primary objective. I wonder what these institutions do without sufficient teachers," the former Union minister said on Twitter.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

P Chidambaram
Education
India
Indian Politics
teachers
Jobs
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

 