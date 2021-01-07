Anti-CAA protesters float political party to contest UP assembly polls

A group of people, who had protested against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC, on Thursday floated a political outfit and declared that they would contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly poll, which is due next year.

The party includes several prominent activists, including Iliyas Azmi, Rukaiya Sayed, Shahnawaz Alam and others.

Azmi, a two time BSP MP and a former member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, was nominated as the president of the new political outfit Rashtriya Justice Party (RJP).

''We have applied for registration of the new party to the Election Commission,'' Azmi said. The RJP has asked the EC to allot 'Tarazu' (Balance) as its election symbol.

He claimed that several former MLAs from other opposition parties would also join them and contest the forthcoming assembly elections.

Rajiv Yadav, a member of the 'Rihai Manch', an NGO, which had been raising its voice against the police encounters in the state, said that the outfit would raise the issues concerning the common people in the polls.

''We had protested against the CAA and NRC...we have also been protesting against the new farm bills...we hope that the people will support us,'' Yadav said.

As many as 21 people were killed and around one thousand arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the state. The UP government had also imposed fines on the protesters and many of them had accused the state government of torturing them in the prison.