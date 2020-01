A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad and put certain conditions on him.

Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship ( Amendment ) Act on December 20, without police permission.