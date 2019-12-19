Anti-CAA protests: SP leaders defy prohibitory orders

Defying prohibitory orders, opposition Samajwadi Party legislators and leaders held a protest outside the Vidhan Bhawan on Thursday, against the amended Citizenship Act.

Despite the tight security arrangements, they gathered outside the Assembly building in the morning, ahead of the sitting of the state legislature and shouted slogans against the contentious legislation.

SP leaders assembled under the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh before staging the protest.

Later, when the Assembly met for the day, the SP lawmakers raised the issue inside the House creating an uproar.

Section 144 has been imposed to prohibit large gatherings across Uttar Pradesh.