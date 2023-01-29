Anurag Thakur exhorts BJP workers to 'uproot' AAP in 2025 Delhi Assembly polls

The Delhi BJP's two-day executive committee meeting concluded on Saturday with Union minister Anurag Thakur asking party workers to "uproot" the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2025 assembly polls.

He also asked the BJP workers to reach out to the people and "expose" the alleged corruption and wrongdoing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city.

The second day of the executive meeting was held at Ambedkar International Centre here with 'Chanda Vadhyam' players from Kerala playing special instruments and Vande Mataram rendered by Shabana Rahman.

Thakur, in his address, said the Delhi unit of BJP has enough workers and an able leadership to end the rule of the "corrupt and chaotic" Arvind Kejriwal government in the 2025 assembly elections.

He further claimed that the "magic" of the Kejriwal government on city residents was waning, a development he said he noticed while campaigning for the recent Delhi MCD polls.

"We have to create awareness about the work done by the Narendra Modi government in the national capital among the public and victory will be ours, first in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and then in 2025 Assembly elections," he asserted.

Hailing the work done by the Centre, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting said projects worth more than one lakh crore, ranging from road infrastructure to fighting pollution in Delhi, were undertaken in the last eight years in the country.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has renovated the Yamuna river front and the Lieutenant Governor has got the work started for cleaning Najafgarh drain, he said.

Thakur exhorted the party workers to reach out to the masses and convince them that the Kejriwal dispensation made the Yamuna filthier in its eight year rule.

He said for fighting air pollution in the city, the central government has sanctioned 150 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

On the saffron party's loss in the recent civic polls, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva admitted if the temperament of the party workers had been a "little more strong", the party would have fared well.

He also urged party leaders to contribute during the G-20 summit later this year and help present a beautiful image of Delhi to the visitors and foreign dignitaries.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramveer Singh Vidhuri put forward a political resolution during the meeting.

Presenting the resolution, Bidhuri slammed the Kejriwal government over a range of issues, including its "deception and failures" on the front of employment, Yamuna and air pollution, old age pension, water supply, among others.

BJP national general Secretary Sunil Bansal emphasised on improving communication with the voters and project an image of the party as one concerned with welfare of poor people.

"We have to improve our communication with people, especially the poor. Those who are getting benefits of government schemes will have to be linked to the mainstream of the party," he said.

He said the demography of Delhi is changing and the party has to connect to every section of the society.

"We have to give leadership opportunity to every class and we have to do this work with speed. The Delhi BJP will have to design programmes according to local conditions and sentiments," Bansal added.

The BJP MPs from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Vidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Hansraj Hans and Gautam Gambhir presented reports on their parliamentary work during the meeting.