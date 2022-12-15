Appoint Harish Salve to represent Maharashtra in SC: Ajit Pawar

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the leadership of Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve the crisis and clashes involving the boundary dispute, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has urged the state government to appoint legal luminary Harish Salve to represent it in the Supreme Court.

The opposition parties also questioned use of fake Twitter accounts to foment the problem, as revealed by Shah.

In the meeting with Shah in New Delhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar has written letters to Shinde and Fadnavis, seeking appointment of Salve to represent the state.

"I had heard that Karnataka is planning to engage Mukul Rohatgi to represent the state. Hence, I requested the government to appoint Salve...he is from Maharashtra, he knows the subject well and had represented us earlier," Pawar said.

"Twitter hacked....does it happen...for 20 days, the Twitter of a Chief Minister remains hacked," Pawar said, and sought an apology from Karnataka for the attack on vehicles of Maharashtra.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said that if Twitter is hacked, why the issue was prolonged for so many days. "What is the outcome of the meeting?," he wanted to know.

Pawar accused Bommai of creating the current crisis because of his statements. “The question is before the Supreme Court. It is now in the hands of the judiciary to decide what the outcome will be. But Bommai created this controversy for no reason, if he had not made such a statement, such a situation would not have happened and the atmosphere would not have deteriorated.…Shah has adopted a path of reconciliation among the two sides,” he said.

“It is a positive sign that Shah has told Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka that neither of the states will make any claim or demand till the Supreme Court gives a verdict on the border issue… But what remains to be seen is, will Bommai follow the instructions given by Shah or will he challenge it by continuing to make unwanted statements as he has done before, despite being asked to refrain from doing so. As far as Shinde is concerned, he is anyway silent on the border issue which is very important to the people of Maharashtra,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “It took a week to realise that the tweets are fake..!”. However, he said that the two Chief Ministers sitting together is a positive sign. “We have a claim over Belagavi…how did you make it a second capital..how do you take a legislature session there...even when the matter is pending in the Supreme Court....its only now that the Karnataka Chief Minister has claimed villages in Solapur and Sangli district,” he said.