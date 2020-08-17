'Around 100 Congress leaders want change in leadership'

Around 100 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi for change in leadership, alleges Sanjay Jha

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 17 2020, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 12:03 ist
Sanjay Jha

Around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, want a change in political leadership and transparent elections in Congress Working Committee (CWC), alleged Sanjay Jha on Monday. 

In a tweet, the sacked Congress leader, Jha, said that they have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi asking for the same. 

More to follow...

Sanjay Jha
Congress
Sonia Gandhi

