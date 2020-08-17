Around 100 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi for change in leadership, alleges Sanjay Jha

Around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, want a change in political leadership and transparent elections in Congress Working Committee (CWC), alleged Sanjay Jha on Monday.

In a tweet, the sacked Congress leader, Jha, said that they have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi asking for the same.

