'Arrogant': BJP MLA opposes Rahul's plea for stay on conviction

Calling Rahul Gandhi "extraordinarily arrogant" and "guilty of making unfair and contemptuous comments through his aides", BJP MLA from Surat on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the court opposing the Congress leader's petitions seeking a stay on his conviction and an appeal against two years of imprisonment in the defamation case for calling people with Modi surnames as "thieves" during an election speech.

On April 13, the sessions court is likely to hear one of the prayers of Gandhi seeking a stay on the execution of his conviction. If the court grants the stay, it may enable the former Congress president to get his status as member of parliament back.

Purnesh Modi, the BJP MLA who filed the court case against Gandhi for alleged defamatory speech, submitted his objection in a detailed affidavit before the sessions court through his lawyer Ketan Reshamwala. When contacted, Reshamwala confirmed to DH that the response has been filed through the registry and the matter should come up before court on April 13.

"The accused is in the habit of making such defamatory and irresponsible statements which may either defame others or may hurt the feelings of others, ... As forming part of the record, the accused had to tender an apology before the SC also because of some statements made in public," Modi stated in the affidavit citing the magisterial court judgement which sentenced the Congress leader to two years jail.

Gandhi was convicted and sentenced under section 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code, which has two years of maximum punishment. A day after the judgement, the Wayanad MP was disqualified as a legislature since the law provides that a legislature convicted for two years could be suspended immediately unless the conviction is stayed.

Opposing the stay application, Modi has stated in the affidavit that the "cardinal principle of law on stay of conviction is that the grant of stay of conviction can be resorted to in rare cases and only under exceptional circumstances, is required to be followed." He has said that Gandhi's case is neither rare nor exceptional.

The Surat MLA from ruling BJP has also mentioned that Gandhi has "criminal antecedents" as there are 12 cases registered against him. Modi has listed these cases in the affidavit out of which five have already been disposed of.

"The accused is also guilty of making unfair and contemptuous comments, through his aides, associates, leaders of his party and others at his behest against the court. The accused is also guilty of interference in the court proceedings and process of law. The accused is the leader of the second-largest political party of the country," Modi has said in the affidavit.

It describes how scores of Congress leaders landed in Surat on March 23, the day judgement was pronounced and also when Gandhi "almost came in a rally along with several state-level and national leaders"

"The conduct of the convict-appellant (Rahul Gandhi) at the time of filing of the appeal also shows extraordinary arrogance and a very conscious attempt to overawe (sic) and bring pressure on the competent court," Modi has submitted while adding that it is "indisputable position" that for filing appeal personal presence is not required.

"In most respectful submissions of the complainant it was a very dirty display of childish arrogance and an immature act of bringing pressure upon the court..." Modi has claimed.