Art 370 removal will end terrorism in Kashmir: Shah

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Chennai,
  • Aug 11 2019, 12:13pm ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2019, 12:15pm ist
"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said. (PTI File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will lead to the end of terrorism and progress of the region.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkiah Naidu here, Shah said he firmly believed that Art 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

Kashmir LIVE: For latest updates click here

"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
Amit Shah
Terrorism
Comments (+)
 