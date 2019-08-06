Article 370: BJP MP blames Cong for backwardness of J&K

Hailing the decision to give status of Union territory to Ladakh through bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP member from the region Jamyang Tsering Namagyan on Tuesday flayed the Congress for having ignored this age-long demand of the region.

Namagyan who spoke in chaste Hindi in Lok Sabha was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted with smiles by Home Minister Amit Shah, who piloted the bill for bifurcation of the state in Parliament.

racing the history of demand for separate identity for Ladakh, he recalled that way back in 1948 the then president of Buddhist association had submitted first petition to the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for separation of the region from Jammu and Kashmir but it was “ignored”.

“Development remained a far cry for us, our political aspirations and identity got lost because of the Article 370 and the Congress," he said.

Without taking names of the NC and PDP, Namagyan also lashed out at the two regional parties and their leaders, accusing them of giving step motherly treatment to the people of Ladakh.

“They always thought that Kashmir was their paternal property. Now its over. With abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the future of Kashmir is going to be bright. It's a historic day because the mistake committed by the then Congress government under the leadership of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru is going to be rectified,” he said, drawing huge applause from the treasury benches.