Article 370: Trouble in Trinamool Congress?

A cryptic tweet by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy appears to have exposed differences in the party over the stand taken on removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

Roy tweeted last night, "decades old Comedy of Errors are being rectified now. It was a thunderbolt today. Many more in the offing? Change is the wheel of our national life. We are mortals. But the nation is not. We must not sing Yesterday Once More. Let it be today and tomorrow."

Trinamool Congress had walked out on Monday from Rajya Sabha with its floor leader Derek O'Brien saying, "Trinamool is against the Constitutional immorality and procedural harakiri committed from 11am today. We walkout in anguish (sic)."

The tweet by Roy, who became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2011, set tongues wagging about the differences in the Trinamool Congress about the stand on Jammu and Kashmir. A lawyer, Roy has been at the forefront of Trinamool Congress actions in Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, chief whip of Congress Bubhaneswar Kalita quit Rajya Sabha, saying he was "disillusioned" over the way the affairs of the party was being conducted.

However, an unsigned note circulated over social media, whose authenticity could not be verified, claimed that Kalita quit because he was not in favour of issuing a whip asking Congress MPs to oppose Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.