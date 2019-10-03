'Article 370 was biggest roadblock in J&K development'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that within the next 10 years, it will be one of the most developed states.

"The journey of development has begun with Vande Bharat Express set to boost tourism in state," Shah said while flagging-off the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan flag-off the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. pic.twitter.com/IfODd6Jljr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan were also present at the event.

"Indian Railways will connect the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari before August 15, 2022," Goyal said at launch of second Vande Bharat Express.