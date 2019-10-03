'Article 370 was biggest roadblock in J&K development'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 03 2019, 10:44am ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2019, 10:45am ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that within the next 10 years, it will be one of the most developed states.

"The journey of development has begun with Vande Bharat Express set to boost tourism in state," Shah said while flagging-off the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan were also present at the event. 

"Indian Railways will connect the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari before August 15, 2022," Goyal said at launch of second Vande Bharat Express.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amit Shah
Vande Bharat Express
Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
Comments (+)
 