Article 370 was like cancer bleeding J-K: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Sunday asserted that Article 370 (special status to J&K) was like cancer and bleeding the state.

“By abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cured it once and for all,” said Singh, who was here in the state Capital to address the BJP workers during the Jan Jagran Sabha (public awareness meet) convened on the issue of the scrapping of Article 370.

While cautioning Pakistan, the defence minister asked the neighbouring country to desist from indulging in cross-border terrorism.

“Besides, don’t repeat the mistake of 1965 and 1971 (war). Otherwise, the new India, under Modi’s leadership, will give such a befitting reply that Pakistan will be dismantled into several pieces,” said Singh amid loud cheers from the BJP workers.

Justifying the need to abrogate Article 370, Singh said, “We never softened our stand on Article 370, no matter whether we were in power or in Opposition. More than three-fourths people in Kashmir wanted scrapping of the special status. We also promised to do so in our manifesto. And during the first session of Parliament (after Lok Sabha elections), we fulfilled the promise made to the countrymen.”

Singh also talked about how Pakistan had been isolated on Kashmir issue.

“Kashmir was always an integral part of India. And it will always remain so. It’s for Pakistan to look within and stop human rights violation within their territory,” said the defence minister.

Flanked by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and other senior BJP leaders, Singh said that talks with Pakistan could begin in the right earnest once it stops promoting terrorism.

“Ab agar baat hogi, toh sirf PoK pe hogi. (Now if any talks will be held, it will be done only on the issue of PoK),” Singh hastened to add.