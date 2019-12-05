Arun Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Singh had filed his nomination papers on December 2 for the Rajya Sabha by-election, which was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party member Tazeen Fatma, who is now the MLA from Rampur.

According to the Election Commission, the last day of scrutiny of nomination papers was December 3 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature was December 5.

Returning officer Brijbhushan Dubey handed over the election certificate of Singh to state BJP vice president JPS Rathore.