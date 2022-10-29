Arvind Kejriwal asks people of Gujarat to pick CM face

Arvind Kejriwal asks people of Gujarat to pick CM face for AAP

Kejriwal said the leader that fetched maximum votes would be declared as AAP face for the CM post

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 12:30 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the people of Gujarat to select their chief ministerial candidate from the party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said the leader that fetched maximum votes would be declared as AAP face for the CM post, he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister shared a phone number (6357000360), on which people can leave WhatsApp message, voice message or text message for their choice of leader. He also shared an email ID aapnocm@gmail.com for the purpose.

These lines, he said, will be open till November 3 and the party will declare the name of the party's CM face the next day.

Criticising the BJP practises and policies, Kejriwal said in a democracy, the people have the final authority, but BJP does not believe in it, that is the reason people's choice was not taken into consideration when Vijay Rupani was picked up as the chief minister.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

 