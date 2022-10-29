Arvind Kejriwal asks people of Gujarat to pick CM face for AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the people of Gujarat to select their chief ministerial candidate from the party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said the leader that fetched maximum votes would be declared as AAP face for the CM post, he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister shared a phone number (6357000360), on which people can leave WhatsApp message, voice message or text message for their choice of leader. He also shared an email ID aapnocm@gmail.com for the purpose.

These lines, he said, will be open till November 3 and the party will declare the name of the party's CM face the next day.

Criticising the BJP practises and policies, Kejriwal said in a democracy, the people have the final authority, but BJP does not believe in it, that is the reason people's choice was not taken into consideration when Vijay Rupani was picked up as the chief minister.

More to follow...