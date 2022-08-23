Arvind Kejriwal seeks votes for 'New Gujarat', says people are tired of BJP's rule

Claiming that “people are upset with BJP’s 27 years of rule”, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the youth to “vote for AAP for a change and create a new Gujarat.”

Addressing a packed town hall in Bhavnagar on the last day of his two-day visit, Kejriwal said, “Like how we have changed Delhi and how Punjab is being changed, together we have to create a new Gujarat. I feel that Gujarat is asking for a big change as people are tired of 27 years of BJP rule.”

Attacking the ruling party for repeated leaks of recruitment exams’ question papers, resulting in cancellations, the AAP chief asked, “How can they run a government if they don’t know how to conduct an examination?”

“Jitne patakhe pure desh me Diwali me foot’te hain us se zyada Gujarat me paper foot’te hain (The same number of question papers are leaked in Gujarat as the number of firecrackers that are set off during Diwali in the whole country),” the Delhi CM said while counting the recruitment exams whose question papers were leaked from 2014 to 2022.

“They (BJP government) has no shame. How are they running a government if they can’t conduct exams? Why do you vote for them? Running a government is tough. Have they sent anyone to jail (for paper leaks)? In Madhya Pradesh, there was Vyapam scam, but these (paper leaks) are bigger than that,” Kejriwal said while adding that “Manish Sisodia didn’t do anything wrong, yet he was raided by CBI, but there is no action against those involved in paper leaks.”

Calling Sisodia as “world’s best education minister” who was featured in The New York Times, the AAP leader said, “Earlier we were hearing that Sisodia will be arrested within the next ten days, but BJP is so terrified that it will get him arrested in next 2-3 days.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had also tweeted in Hindi, stating that “In Gujarat, the BJP is terrified of Aam Aadmi Party. According to sources, Gujarat state president C R Paatil is being sacked. Is BJP so scared?” However, the BJP spokespersons rubbished the claim and said that it didn’t require a comment.